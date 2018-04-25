LeBron at the buzzer sends Cavs to 98-95 game 5 win over Pacers

Posted 9:47 pm, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 09:58PM, April 25, 2018

Courtesy Getty Images

CLEVELAND, Ohio. – If the Pacers want to send LeBron James to the showers in this series, they will have to win the next two games after losing to Cleveland tonight, 98-95.

After leading at the half, LeBron James took over in the first few minutes of the third, evaporating Indiana’s 7 point lead.

Like he’s done all series, James put Cleveland on his back…going off for 44 and 10 boards.

After having an off game Monday night, Oladipo was a dreadful 2-15 from the floor for just 12 points.

Sabonis lead the way for Indiana tonight with 20 off the bench. He tied the game tonight with 33 seconds left.

LeBron blocked Oladipo’s last second drive and followed it up with a buzzer beater three to seal the win.

Game 6 is Friday night back at Bankers Life.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s