LIVE STREAM: California authorities give more info about arrest in Golden State Killer case

Indiana native, commanding general portrayed in ‘Black Hawk Down’ returns to Indy to provide inside view of U.S. military in 1993 Somalia

Posted 3:04 pm, April 25, 2018, by

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA – U.S. Major General Thomas Montgomery, commander of the U.S. forces in Somalia, talks on a radio phone at the airport 25 March 1994 before the last US troops leave Somalia. The U.S. military intervention in Somalia began 09 December 1992 as part of an attempt to end a famine that killed at least 300,000 people. (Photo by Pascal Guyot)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lt. Gen. Thomas Montgomery is returning to Indianapolis on Armed Forces Day, May 19.

His name probably doesn’t sound familiar, but his actions during the U.S. Military involvement in 1993 Somalia inspired the critically-acclaimed film, “Black Hawk Down.”

Lt. Gen. Montgomery served concurrently as the Commander of the U.S. Forces in Somalia and as the Deputy Commander of the United Nations Forces.

The Indianapolis native and IU Graduate is returning to give an inside look at his experience commanding the U.S. Military in 1993 Somalia.

The presentation will be at the Indiana War Memorial, Saturday May 19 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The program is free to the public, but you must RSVP. Donations, which are tax-deductible, are encouraged if you plan to attend.

Doors open at 6 p.m., Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. You can RSVP here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s