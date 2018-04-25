× Indiana native, commanding general portrayed in ‘Black Hawk Down’ returns to Indy to provide inside view of U.S. military in 1993 Somalia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lt. Gen. Thomas Montgomery is returning to Indianapolis on Armed Forces Day, May 19.

His name probably doesn’t sound familiar, but his actions during the U.S. Military involvement in 1993 Somalia inspired the critically-acclaimed film, “Black Hawk Down.”

Lt. Gen. Montgomery served concurrently as the Commander of the U.S. Forces in Somalia and as the Deputy Commander of the United Nations Forces.

The Indianapolis native and IU Graduate is returning to give an inside look at his experience commanding the U.S. Military in 1993 Somalia.

The presentation will be at the Indiana War Memorial, Saturday May 19 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The program is free to the public, but you must RSVP. Donations, which are tax-deductible, are encouraged if you plan to attend.

Doors open at 6 p.m., Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. You can RSVP here.