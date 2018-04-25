Illinois considers raising smoking age to 21

Posted 7:16 pm, April 25, 2018, by

File photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate has voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

The Senate voted 35-20 Wednesday to ban under-21 sales of tobacco or tobacco related products. The ban includes any nicotine-based products such as e-cigarettes or vaping materials.

Sen. Julie Morrison is the sponsor of the plan. The Deerfield Democrat says the risk of smoking addiction is more likely the younger a smoker is.

Sen. Kyle McCarter opposed the plan. The Republican from Lebanon in southern Illinois says that if 18-year-olds can join the military, they have the right to smoke a cigarette.

Five states and 14 Illinois cities and counties, including Chicago, have already adopted local ordinances setting the age at 21.

The bill goes to the House.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s