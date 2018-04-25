× Greenwood residents look for ways to make SR 135 safer after accidents

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Residents in Greenwood are searching for ways to make SR135 safer after multiple accidents on the stretch of road. Wednesday night, they held a meeting to share their ideas with an INDOT spokesperson.

“We’d like to see a little bit better traffic control and once you manage that intersection where Target and Walmart is it’s kind of a, it’s kind of a race to get home,” resident James Pope said.

Pope said he lives in a subdivision off SR135. He said he avoids the road when possible.

But he said after his neighbor, Center Grove High School teenager Sarah Kish, was killed in a crash in February on SR135 near Honey Lane, he knew he needed to do something.

“I decided it was time to stop complaining and maybe try to do something, and within that week we had two pedestrians hit,” Pope said.

A man was struck by a driver near the same location that month, and a woman crossing the highway was hit by a vehicle. Greenwood Police records division reports 77 calls for accidents to SR135 since the start of the year.

“We have to make some changes. I know there are long term and there are short term things we can do and I just want to find out what those options are and be part of the process,” Pope said.

Wednesday night he and other residents gathered discussing everything from lights, sidewalks and speed limits to turn signs.

“We have people that have been involved in accidents in our condominium association at the intersection of 135 and Olive Branch specifically,” resident Dick Johnson said.

Another resident near Trafalgar said he has similar issues in his area and has been talking with INDOT. He came to the meeting in Greenwood to join forces.

“I had witnessed several accidents and with numerous people being killed in our area,” Lance Fischer said.

They said their goal is to get the ear of government officials. A spokesperson from INDOT was on hand at the meeting to hear residents ideas and concerns, and answer questions. INDOT is already conducting a study of SR135.

“We’ve got a lot of tools on the table, some of them are more viable than others, some of them might, you know actually work against us in the long run, those unintended consequences you have,” INDOT spokesperson Harry Maginity said. “So we have to figure out what ones we can use, the ones that will be acceptable to the residents and also to the traffic down here, to the motoring public that they would accept. Then work with the local community on lighting and sidewalks.”

Maginity said solutions will take a joint effort between local entities, residents and INDOT.

Pope said more meetings are schedule for May 1, 14 and 21st.