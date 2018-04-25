× Fleetwood Mac coming to Indy in October as part of North American tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac will perform in Indianapolis as part of its North American tour.

The 50-city tour produced by Live Nation will feature the lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

The Indianapolis performance is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 4.

American Express Card Members in select markets can buy tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 30 through 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 3.

Peter Green founded Fleetwood Mac in 1967 and named the band after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. Green left in 1969, but Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members. Since then, various members have joined the group, including Christine McVie in 1970 and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in 1974. Buckingham and the band parted ways earlier this month.

The Grammy-winning band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Some of their biggest hits include “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain,” “Landslide” and “Rhiannon.”