Center Grove hires investigator after football coach is accused of verbally abusing players

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Center Grove High School’s head football coach, Eric Moore, has been accused of abusing his authority by being verbally abusive toward his players.

As a result, Center Grove Community School Corporation says it has hired an independent investigator to look into the allegations.

This is the second investigation into Moore’s conduct this year. In February, Moore was placed on paid administrative leave as the Indiana Department of Child Protective Services investigated allegations that he assaulted an athlete.

Later that month, Moore was reinstated after CPS determined that the assault allegation was unsubstantiated.

The investigation into the alleged verbal abuse is ongoing and the district says it is expected to be wrapped up within the next few weeks.

Moore was named Indiana High School Coach of the Year of the Indy Star for 2015-2016. That season, the team went undefeated and won the 6A State Championship.