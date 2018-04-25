× AMC offers movie, popcorn and a drink for $10 on Tuesdays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A movie, popcorn and a drink, all for $10.

That’s a far cry from what most moviegoers expect these days, but AMC Stubs members can take advantage of the deal every Tuesday.

AMC Theatres announced that its $5 Ticket Tuesday deal has been extended. It was originally for a limited time only.

The theater chain said Stubs members can buy $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays at any AMC, AMC Classic or AMC Dine-In location. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online or through the AMC app (available on Android or iOS).

That’s not the only deal AMC is offering. You can also take advantage of the $5 Cameo Combo on Tuesdays, which gets you a small popcorn and a small drink for $5. No coupon is required, and you have to buy the combo at the concession stand.

Additional fees for premium experiences like IMAX and 3D movies may still apply, AMC said. You can learn more at the AMC website. AMC has numerous theaters around central Indiana (find your closest theater here).