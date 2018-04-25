× Accident claims life of construction worker on IU’s campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has confirmed a construction worker has died following an accident today on campus.

During work on Swain Hall, which is currently being renovated, the university said an “unfortunate accident” claimed the life of a male construction worker.

The accident happened inside the building. It is located on 3rd St. directly south of the Kirkwood Observatory.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.