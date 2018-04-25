Accident claims life of construction worker on IU’s campus

Posted 4:52 pm, April 25, 2018, by

File image

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has confirmed a construction worker has died following an accident today on campus.

During work on Swain Hall, which is currently being renovated, the university said an “unfortunate accident” claimed the life of a male construction worker.

The accident happened inside the building. It is located on 3rd St. directly south of the Kirkwood Observatory.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s