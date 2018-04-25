15 people detained after ICE raids 3 Mexican restaurants in Hendricks County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Over a dozen people were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs during a raid of three Mexican restaurants in Hendricks County Tuesday.

“It was out of the middle of nowhere and cop cars just showed up,” said witness Bruce Callahan.

Callahan saw the commotion outside of El Meson just off of US 40 in Plainfield and hit record.

“I see people with badges and guns. It was an ICE raid,” said Callahan.

ICE agents also searched Bravos and Iguanas. All three restaurants are owned by the same family and share the same employee pool, according to ICE. One agent tells FOX59 they were searching for one man who they call a “criminal alien fugitive.”

“Another restaurant was closed yesterday too, so between that and this one I figured they were hitting all of them,” said witness Jason Dancey.

In the end, 15 employees were detained. Eight are still in ICE custody. Six of those detainees are from Mexico. One is from Guatemala and the other is from El Salvador. Agents say four of those people were previously removed and reentered the country illegally. They will not say whether they got their man.

“That is going to scar a business here locally,” said Zach Sloane, who works nearby.

The raids have been a hot topic in the Plainfield community.

“If that business goes down, there is less foot traffic here locally and it affects me and every business in the strip,” said Sloane.

All three restaurants are back open. CBS4 spoke to management at Iguanas who did not want to comment on camera, but says five of their employees were arrested by ICE.