Woman pays forward “special gift” to family of fallen Boone County deputy

WESTFIELD, IN—When 85-year-old Martha Wolfe was given the opportunity to have a special wish fulfilled, she instead decided to pay it forward. Now her act of kindness is helping the family of a fallen Hoosier hero.

Martha is a resident at Wellbrooke of Westfield assisted living. There, the organization has a program called “Live a Dream,” allows seniors the chance to live out a special wish. Many residents often choose something that in some way benefits them; Martha had other plans.

“She said no I just want to make someone else’s dream come true. And we said ok let’s make someone else’s dream come true,” Jessica Strausbaugh said.

Hearing about the tragic killing of Boone County Sheriff’s deputy Jacob Pickett, Martha decided to use her wish to go on a shopping spree for his family. Wellbrooke reached out to the Pickett family and came up with a list of items including clothes, shoes, and toys. Martha spent about an hour and roughly $400 filling a cart with items on that list.

“ I have enjoyed it, and I hope they enjoy what we’ve bought,” Martha said.

When asked about why she decided to pay her wish forward instead of using it on herself, martha had a simple response.

“Just to be doing something for somebody else,” she said.

Wellbrooke of Westfield says there’s a few other items Martha plans to buy for the Pickett family online. Once they have all the items they plan on delivering everything to the Pickett family sometime next week.