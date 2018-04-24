× Reggie Wayne to join Colts’ Ring of Honor on November 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Colts have announced Reggie Wayne will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on November 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium as the team hosts division rival Tennessee.

The wide receiver played 14 seasons in Indianapolis after being drafted in the first round out of the University of Miami in the 2001 NFL Draft.

The team announced back in February that Wayne would join the Ring of Honor in the 2018 season, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that the date of that ceremony was announced. Wayne will celebrate his 40th birthday the day before his induction.

During his Colts career, Wayne played in 211 games which is the most in franchise history. He was part of the Colts Super Bowl Championship and a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks 10th in NFL history in reception and receiving yards and is also tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns. Wayne also registered 43 100-yard games, tying him for 15th in league history.