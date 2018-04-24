Prosecutor to give update on investigation into fatal shooting of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Nearly two months after Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett was fatally shot, prosecutors may reveal if the man accused of killing him will face the death penalty.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer will hold a news conference Monday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Pickett’s death.

Last month, Meyer indicated he was leaning toward pursuing a death sentence for Anthony Baumgardt, who’s charged with murder in the deputy’s March 2 shooting. Baumgardt also faces drug- and gun-related charges.

Police spotted Baumgardt in a car along with John Baldwin Sr. and John Baldwin Jr., who was also wanted on a warrant. After a vehicle pursuit, Baumgardt and Baldwin Sr. got out of the car and tried to run away. It was then that Baumgardt shot Pickett, police said, fatally wounding him.

Before a hearing last month, Baumgardt told reporters he had “no remorse” for shooting Pickett. He said he opened fire because he “didn’t want to get bit by a dog,” referring to Brik, Pickett’s K9 partner.

During the hearing, Baumgardt asked if he could “seek out the death penalty” on his own if he decided to plead guilty.

Baldwin Jr. is charged with resisting arrest and violating his probation. Baldwin Sr. isn’t charged in connection with the case. Prosecutors have said in the past that more charges could be filed.

We’ll carry the news conference live on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and the station’s Facebook page.