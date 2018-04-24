Infosys to bring 3,000 jobs with new hub at former site of Indy airport terminal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It appears Infosys is taking over more than 120 acres formerly occupied by the Indianapolis International Airport terminal on the city’s west side.

Sources tell the Indy Star that the India-based company has reached a deal to build a technology hub, which is expected to bring 3,000 new jobs – 1,000 more than previously announced.

Our news gathering partners report the technology company reached terms on the agreement with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the city and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. on Monday.

The newspaper says city and state development incentives are expected to be part of the arrangement.

In March, Gov. Holcomb joined Infosys CFO Rava Mavinakere and other officials for a ribbon cutting at the company’s headquarters downtown. That month, Infosys had 150 employees in Indianapolis. The company is expected to outgrow its offices in the OneAmerica Tower as hiring ramps up.

White House officials say Vice President Mike Pence will join Gov. Eric Holcomb at InfoSys’ downtown headquarters on Thursday for an afternoon announcement. The former Indiana governor was previously expected to attend a tax event Thursday, but it has been postponed until May 18.

