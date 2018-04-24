Far east side neighborhood city hall brings services to residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An effort to prevent crime and focus on city services in Indianapolis is starting with a focus on neighborhoods.

Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett alongside the Far Eastside Community Council hosted the first neighborhood city hall.

"This is a resource deprived neighborhood and a lot of our people could really use the help that is being provided here tonight," Far Eastside Community Council member Ashley Virden said.

The event brought agencies from every corner of the city into one room, making city services more accessible and effective for residents. It came one day after Mayor Hogsett delivered his State of the City address in which he outlined an effort to modernize city services and bring them directly to neighborhoods.

"We still have a gun violence problem particularly here on the Far Eastside, so I thought symbolically it was very important to begin our neighborhood outreach here on the Far Eastside so that the neighbors know that the city cares deeply about the peace in their streets," Mayor Hogsett said.

The focus on neighborhoods extends to police as IMPD returns to beat policing. The mayor's office said as of Monday night beats are fully implemented across the city.

"That's what we're trying to focus on with our officers is to say, hey when you're not on a run please get out of your cars, initiate conversations with people, talk with people, ask them about their quality of life, how things are going right now, how things might improve and try to develop those relationships," IMPD East District Commander Roger Spurgeon said.

The effort to improve relationships between the city and its citizens signified a step forward for some.

"It definitely gives us a sign of hope which what we really need," Virden said.

The mayor said they are planning on more meetings of this kind in other areas as well.