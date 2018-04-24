× Dozens of Indianapolis concerts included in Live Nation’s ‘$20 all-in’ ticket offer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Next week is “National Concert Week” and Live Nation is celebrating with a great deal on dozens of events happening this summer in Indianapolis.

They’re offering a “$20 all-in” ticket promotion. The deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.

The deal is available while supplies last starting Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 9. The deal does not include ticket delivery and print-at-home fees.

Check out a complete list of participating artists here. You can also find a complete list of Live Nation shows happening this summer at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center here. And finally, here is a list of Live Nation shows in Indianapolis.