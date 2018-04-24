× Boycotts threatened against cooler maker Yeti amid NRA clash

Yeti, the maker of sturdy outdoor coolers, is now in the sights of the National Rifle Association.

A letter on the NRA website says Yeti “suddenly, without prior notice” declined to do business with the NRA Foundation.

Here’s part of the letter posted by an NRA lobbyist on the organization’s website:

Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike.

The Texas-based company responded in a statement Monday that said the letter was “inaccurate.” Yeti’s statement said it had notified the NRA Foundation and “a number of organizations” that they were eliminating “a group of outdated discounting programs.”

The company was offering an “alternative customization program” to the foundation.

Several businesses have cut ties with the NRA in the wake of the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, including airlines, rental car businesses and other companies.

Yeti is a popular item among outdoorsmen. Its hard-sided coolers go at a premium, with prices starting at $199 for one of its smaller models. It also sells drinkware, bags and other outdoor accessories.

The company’s Facebook and Twitter pages have been inundated with comments from NRA supporters who are critical of the move, according to USA Today.

In its statement, Yeti took issue with the NRA claim that the company has “declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities.”

The company noted it was “founded more than 10 years ago with a passion for the outdoors, and over the course of our history we have actively and enthusiastically supporter hunters, anglers and the broader outdoor community.”

“Moreover, Yeti is unwavering in our belief in and commitment to the Constitution of the United States and its Second Amendment.”