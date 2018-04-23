Resident’s tip about suspicious vehicle leads to 3 drug arrests in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A resident’s sighting of a suspicious vehicle in Columbus Friday night led to three arrests, police say.

Just before 6:15 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of W 700 S and S 100 W to investigate the reported vehicle.

The deputy saw a dark blue Honda parked across from a mobile home. Several vehicles were in the same area, but when a man standing next to the Honda saw the deputy’s patrol car, he ran toward the mobile home.

A second deputy arrived to assist in identifying the individuals in the mobile home. That’s when K9 Officer Diesel alerted the deputies to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

Police arrested three people:

Nathan Shepherd, 30; false informing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug injection devices, previous Bartholomew County warrant

Justin Sebastian, 33; possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia

Emily Unsworth, 25; false informing, possession of paraphernalia

Shepherd was being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on $126,000 bond. Sebastian and Unsworth have since been released.

Police said the case shows the importance of reporting something suspicious to your local law enforcement agency.