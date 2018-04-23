Rainy Monday with more rain Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is already spreading across Southern Indiana and coverage will spread from south to north over the course of Monday morning. Even if you don't see rain yet, grab an umbrella for later. Temperatures will be comfortably cool today so just a jacket is needed.

Temperatures will struggle as they hit the low 50s. Don't expect a big improvement even by late afternoon. This time of year we should be in the 60s but won't make it there today.

Indians game will be soggy with scattered, light rain showers through gametime.

We've already gotten quite a bit above average on our precip this year. Most won't get more than a half inch through Tuesday evening.

However, south of downtown could see closer to an inch of extra rain.

Rain will spread into Indianapolis between 10-11 Monday morning.