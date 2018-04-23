× Men posing as contractors to steal from elderly homeowners in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Police are looking for a group of men who are posing as contractors and stealing cash and jewelry from elderly residents in Hendricks County.

“She pulled into her garage and the door was still up then two men pulled up in a gray truck. One of them walked up to her and said we are here to look at your roof,” said a neighbor.

Just over the weekend, police say the men burglarized a 91-year-old Plainfield woman’s home in Colony Lakes.

“He walked her around the back of the house and when she got back to the front the two guys left and she went inside and noticed that some of her jewelry was missing,” said a neighbor.

The necklaces and earrings the men stole were costume jewelry but neighbors say it was the loss of her sense of security that really shook up the 91-year-old.

“She was very upset and was near tears and said this is the first time that anything like this has happened to me,” said a neighbor.

This contractor style burglary is just one of nearly half a dozen in Hendricks County in just the past two weeks.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” said Hendricks County Sheriff Brett Clark.

Sheriff Clark says his team is working with other agencies in the county to find the men who are clearly targeting elderly residents. In two cases, the men were spotted in a Chrysler or Dodge silver colored minivan with temporary plates but a different time police say the men were driving a silver truck.

“The way these distractions work is just that…it is just a distraction,” said Sheriff Brett Clark.

According to police reports, the same tactics were used on a 79-year-old man in Brownsburg and on a 71-year-old man in Avon. In that case, the suspects told the man to climb up on a ladder to check out the damage to the gutter. That is when they snuck inside.

“One takes you out in the backyard or to go look at the bushed or the roof while the other person in their group may try to get into the home or your barn,” said Sheriff Clark.

Right now, investigators believe there could be more incidents that have not yet been reported and ask anyone with information on the suspects to call the Hendricks County Sheriff Office.