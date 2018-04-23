× Mayor Hogsett to discuss goal of shrinking local government during third State of the City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to deliver his third State of the City address Monday night.

Insiders claim Hogsett will say Indy has made a budget pivot in order to spend more money on maintenance and rethink local government. When he took office more than two years ago, Hogsett inherited a chronic $50 million deficit and a city full of deferred maintenance and public safety inefficiency.

Now, with the budget balanced, the mayor is ready to reinvest in the city and launch what he’s calling “Indy 3.0.”

The self-proclaimed public safety mayor has presided over climbing murder and violence rates even while other crimes have leveled off or gone down. Hogsett is expected to promote public safety advances in treating mental illness, adding more police officers and funding a witness protection program while anticipating greater beat policing based on improved IMPD technology and data analysis.

This past winter, Indy streets resembled war zones with potholes and crumbling infrastructure. This was the result of decades of deferred maintenance which led to a $15 million street paving emergency blitz.

Sources say Hogsett will launch an $88 million capitol plan to fix streets and bridges. He’ll also announce 15 projects in conjunction with neighborhoods and private supporters to double the city’s $4 million commitment, and $10 million to reboot DPW street maintenance with heavy equipment and dedicated personnel whose job it will be to stay on top of pavement issues to maintain roads and surfaces before disaster hits.

Finally, Hogsett will proclaim, “The era of big local government is over” and announce he wants to shrink the city government’s footprint downtown.

In an era of e-filing and digital technology, why do companies need a lot of office space filled with file cabinets and paper documents? If the future of the City-County building and other city properties are considered, would the city be better off selling these sites to private developers?

Hogsett expects an answer to those questions on Jan. 1. The mayor’s address will be at the Indiana Landmarks Center at 6 p.m. CBS4 will live stream it on our website and Facebook page.