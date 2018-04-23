× Man shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died in a shooting on the east side Monday.

Police were called to the scene near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road shortly before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the male “who appeared to have been shot.” The Indianapolis Fire Department responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to canvass the area for witnesses.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.