Elderly Chicago woman found pushing shopping cart with body inside

CHICAGO – An investigation is ongoing in Chicago after police found an elderly woman pushing a shopping cart with a body inside.

According to police, dispatchers received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday for a wellness check. Officers responded to the 8600 block of South Calumet Avenue in the city’s Chatham neighborhood, WGN reported.

Police found the woman pushing a shopping cart with a woman’s body inside. According to the Chicago Tribune, police initially said the body was that of a male before clarifying later that it belonged to a female.

Police didn’t release any additional information about the case or the cause of death.