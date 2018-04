× Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum co-headlining September concert at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country music fans have another upcoming concert to get excited about!

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, Sept. 14. Russell Dickerson will join them as special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. The concert is part of this year’s Country Megaticket.