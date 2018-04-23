Coroner says remains discovered by Earth Day volunteers are those of missing woman

Mayor Hogsett delivers 2018 State of the City address

Posted 5:36 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:49PM, April 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Human remains found on the city’s east side on Saturday have been identified as a woman who went missing last December.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says the remains of 32-year-old Jaime Beasley were found along a creek that runs along E. 20th Street near Riley Avenue.

The body was discovered by volunteers cleaning up their neighborhood for Earth Day.

Beasley’s sister, Susanne Gill, told CBS4 that people have checked the area for the woman several times. The family also made a makeshift memorial near where Beasley was last seen and had posted fliers in the neighborhood asking for help.

Gill said she just wanted peace for her sister and for her to be laid to rest.

The coroner’s office did not provide a cause of death..

