Carmel basketball players, parents rally in support of fired coach

CARMEL, Ind.– Members of the Carmel girls basketball team and their parents are showing support for a former coach who was let go Friday.

Carmel High School did not specify why Tod Windlan was fired, but released this statement:

For the past month, Carmel High School administrators have been conducting a review of the girls basketball program. During this time, multiple interviews occurred with student athletes, members of the coaching staff as well as parents. On April 13, Carmel High School sent a communication to parents of the girls basketball team stating an action plan would be put in place to guide the program going forward. Upon further examination by the Carmel Clay Schools administration, it has been determined that there is a need to change the direction of the girls basketball program. Carmel Clay Schools is committed to providing our student athletes the best environment to succeed. Effective today, Carmel High School will begin the search for a new girls basketball head coach. We expect to have a new coach in place for the 2018-2019 season to lead our team of outstanding student athletes.

The Carmel Clay school board is set to meet Monday night. Parents and students are expected to attend to defend the former coach after holding a rally at the Carmel Public Library.

Members of the Carmel girls basketball team gather after school to express their support for their former coach, who was removed from his position Friday. pic.twitter.com/6o4lx74WGe — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 23, 2018

Students showed up wearing shirts like this one and carrying signs in support of the former coach. They say he was a positive influence and they want to know why he was removed. pic.twitter.com/zMXC3Lcq2K — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 23, 2018

Online fundraisers have also been created to support Windlan.

The news came as a shock to players and parents, as the IndyStar reports, because it came about a week after Principal Tom Harmas said in a letter that Windlan would keep his job. The letter said a review was conducted after complaints from families, and that review resulted in a new plan of action but no need for a new head coach.

Windland has been the team’s coach since the 2014-15 season. The IndyStar reports under him, the program won 87 of 107 games, as well as three sectional titles in a row.