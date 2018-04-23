× Boone county sheriff looks to track down art thief after oil painting by well-known Zionsville artist is stolen

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Boone county sheriff is looking to track down an art thief. Sheriff’s deputies say a valuable painting by a well-known local artist was stolen last month.

The stolen painting was sold years ago to a private collector in Boone county.

Nancy Noel is known around the world for her impressionist works of children and animals.

In the 1980’s, the Zionsville native says she created an oil painting called Two Hounds In A Field. Last month someone stole that painting.

“Somebody must have recognized it as being valuable,” said Nancy Noel. “I guess from an artist’s standpoint it’s kind of a compliment.”

The Boone county sheriff’s office says someone stole the painting from the Zionsville area sometime between March 12th and the 25th.

Right now it’s not clear who stole the art or what they hope to do with it.

“You know I can’t imagine these people trying to resell it, because my things are very recognizable,” said Noel.

The Boone county sheriff put out a flyer issuing a $1,500 reward for the recovery of the painting, which Nancy estimates is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“If I were to insure it right now, I would suggest that the people who owned it insured it for around 45 thousand,” said Noel.

While Nancy doesn’t have a financial stake in the painting anymore, for the owner’s sake, she wants the two hounds returned to their rightful home.

“I hope the people get it back. It’s a really lovely painting,” said Noel. “I think that the thief either really liked the painting or they had some idea of what it might be worth, which I find kind of odd for a thief.”

Anyone with info on the theft is asked to contact Boone county detective Jason Reynolds at 765-483-6405.