A wet Tuesday in store for central Indiana

Scattered showers are likely Tuesday as a low pressure area moves by to our south. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Tuesday evening. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as most of the energy with the system is over the southern states.

High pressure will bring sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday before a chance for rain and t-storms arrives Friday.

The average high this time of year is 65 degrees and this will be a mild week with highs near 60.

So far this has been a wet Spring.

A weak cold front will move across the state Saturday.

Expect a dry, mild Sunday.