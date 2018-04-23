4 injured, including 2 medics, after ambulance involved in head-on crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Four people were injured Monday in a head-on crash on the city’s west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department (WTFD) says one of their ambulances was involved in the crash with a car around 5 p.m. The incident occurred at 10th Street and Ridgepointe Drive, east of Raceway Road.

Two medics were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported in serious condition. The patient inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries, according to WTFD.

The ambulance was traveling westbound on 10 Street transporting a patient to IU West Hospital when the accident occurred. The female driver of the car was going eastbound.

The cause and circumstances of the crash are under investigation by IMPD.