Suspect in theft of IMPD park ranger’s patrol vehicle arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of an IMPD park ranger’s patrol vehicle.

Police said Sunday that 34-year-old Benjamin Anderson was taken into custody for his alleged involvement. He also had outstanding warrants for burglary and possession of synthetic marijuana.

The patrol vehicle was parked at the VA Medical Center next to Eskenazi Hospital when it was stolen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video showed a suspect smashing the driver’s side window before taking off with the car. Police then asked for the public to help find identify the suspect.

The vehicle was later located in the 1100 block of Berwick Alley West. Police said Anderson was apprehended a short distance from where the vehicle was located.

“IMPD would like to thank the public for their assistance,” wrote IMPD in a press release.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.