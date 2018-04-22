× Police ask public to help ID suspects in chase that ended with shots fired at Lawrence officer

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in a short pursuit that ended with an officer being shot at on Friday.

Police say a surveillance camera captured the individuals entering a black Ford SUV at a convenience store near 42nd St. and Post Rd. Seconds later, an officer patrolling the area reportedly noticed the SUV had a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

When the officer attempted to stop the SUV, police say the driver sped away and led officers on a short pursuit to the dead end of N. Clinton St. along the fence line at the rear of an apartment complex.

That’s where police say the driver of the vehicle, the male seen wearing a grey hooded shirt, fled the SUV and fired at least one shot as he fled on foot. The second male depicted, seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, also fled on foot. A third person also fled, but was not observed on the surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS).