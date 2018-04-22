× LeBron, Cleveland ties series back up following 104-100 game 4 win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – LeBron James stepped up with a big game, leading Cleveland to a 104-100 game 4 win to even this series up.

He got the best of Indiana with a double-double, going for 32 and 11. The Pacers couldn’t hit critical buckets down the stretch.

Oladipo finished with 17 on 5-20 shooting.

After a wild game 3 win, the momentum has seemed to shift in the opposite direction.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night back in Cleveland.