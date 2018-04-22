IN Focus: Young, Carson on Mueller probe, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss a number of issues in the news, including proposed legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by the President.

In the video above, Young is also asked about the fight to confirm the President's pick for Secretary of State, current CIA director Mike Pompeo, who recently traveled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, Sen. Young recently said he would vote for Pompeo's confirmation, which has been in question in recent days.

In the video below, Carson is asked about the Mueller probe, and the news that the DNC was filing a lawsuit against Russia, WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign, accusing them of conspiring to meddle in the 2016 election.

Carson recently introduced legislation in the House that would protect the special counsel.

“Passing legislation to protect the Mueller probe is critical," said Carson. "We must make clear to the president that firing the special counsel, or interfering with his investigation is unacceptable and will have immediate and significant consequences. In the United States of America, no one is above the law. Not even the president.”

Young was also asked about the bi-partisan legislation he recently authored to provide more oversight for our veterans getting care at VA health facilities.

"It is unacceptable that such a critical component of the mission of the VA remains beset by problems, delays, and failure to address pressing deficiencies," said Young. "This bill will improve the ability of Congress to exercise robust oversight of the VA."