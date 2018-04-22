IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate, this week’s top stories

Posted 8:40 am, April 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana Republicans reacting to the latest news in the race for U.S. Senate?

How damaging will the IndyStar report on Luke Messer's previous DUI's be to the Messer campaign? Will Messer and Todd Rokita team up again at the next debate to take on Mike Braun? And what happened with the dust-up over Rokita's campaign signs?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Joey Fox, Tony Samuel and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on the race for Senate.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s