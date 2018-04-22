IN Focus: Hoosiers remember Barbara Bush

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags to fly at half-staff this past week to honor the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush.
In the meantime, Hoosiers are remembering Mrs. Bush this week, and their encounters with the former first lady.
Second Lady Karen Pence posted this remembrance on Twitter, showing a picture of her and Mrs. Bush from 1988 when the Bushes were living in the VP's residence now occupied by the Pence family:
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife also issued the following statement after news of Bush's death broke:
Surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams, the former Indiana health commissioner, also posted a personal remembrance: