IN Focus: Hoosiers remember Barbara Bush

Posted 8:50 am, April 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags to fly at half-staff this past week to honor the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

In the meantime, Hoosiers are remembering Mrs. Bush this week, and their encounters with the former first lady.

Second Lady Karen Pence posted this remembrance on Twitter, showing a picture of her and Mrs. Bush from 1988 when the Bushes were living in the VP's residence now occupied by the Pence family:

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife also issued the following statement after news of Bush's death broke:

Surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams, the former Indiana health commissioner, also posted a personal remembrance:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s