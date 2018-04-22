× Former Fishers swim coach arrested, accused of using counterfeit bills at baseball game

A former Fishers High School swim coach is facing federal charges after allegedly passing bad bills at a minor league baseball game in Ohio.

This isn’t the first time 52-year-old Kenneth J. Stopkotte has faced federal charges. He was previously sentenced for stealing from churches near Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, he’s being held at the Montgomery County Jail after being arrested Wednesday at a Dayton Dragons game on suspicion of forgery, theft and receiving stolen property, according to court documents obtained by the Indy Star.

Stopkotte was detained when he tried to use counterfeit $20 bills at concession stands inside the baseball stadium, court documents say. A total of 37 fake $20 bills were reportedly collected by stadium staff during the game.

When Stopkotte was taken into custody, police said he was in possession of two counterfeit bills that matched the others collected by stadium staff. He also reportedly had debit cards bearing the names of different people.

Court documents say Stopkotte admitted to buying about 200 counterfeit $20 bills on the dark website “Dream Market” and said he used the bills at a hockey game in Arizona. He then went on to say he had more bills hidden at this home in Unionville, Indiana. Those bills were later recovered by authorities.

Stopkotte appeared in court Friday. He has a detention hearing set for Monday.