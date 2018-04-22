Dutch town honors Avicii by playing the late artist’s songs with bell tower

In a tribute to the late Swedish artist Avicii, a town in the Netherlands played some of his most popular songs with its bell tower on Saturday morning.

The music rang out from the Dom Tower in Utrecht, Netherlands, CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported. It’s the tallest church tower in the country.

Pim Brassien, 30, of Utrecht, filmed some of the tribute. He recognized the Avicii tracks “Wake Me Up,” “Without You” and “Hey Brother” as the bells chimed.

Avicii songs ring out from this Dutch town's bell tower as a tribute to the Swedish artist, who was found dead Friday at the age of 28 https://t.co/cyNYgbs1pl pic.twitter.com/UCgXXBBs3n — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2018

When asked whether he was a fan of Avicii, Brassien responded, “Of course, who’s not?”

Brassien told CNN he listened to a Dutch radio station play nothing but Avicii songs for two hours upon hearing news of his death Friday.

The Grammy-nominated Swedish artist, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

One of the most successful DJs in the music industry, he worked with influential artists including Madonna and Coldplay.