1 of 18 small dogs euthanized after being pulled from hoarder’s Alexandria home

Warning: Some of the photos above are graphic.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – One of 18 small dogs pulled from an Alexandria home on Saturday had to be euthanized, according to the Animal Protection League.

The shelter said the incident was “one of the worst cases of animal hoarding authorities have ever seen.”

Madison County sheriff’s deputies discovered the Shih-Tzus and Rat Terrier mixes when they responded to a nuisance/barking dog complaint at a house on Trenton Street at about 2:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, the shelter says the smell from the home was emitting to the driveway and the owner had to walk around feces to exit the residence onto the porch. The owner told authorities that she had 19 dogs at the home, 18 of which were kept inside.

“Upon entering the residence, fecal matter was on the floor and throughout the house,” said the shelter. “Most of the dogs appeared well-fed but were very unkempt. Some had thick mats of fur dragging the ground, and some had no fur – most likely due to mange.”

The shelter said the walls of a bedroom that housed a group of dogs were covered in mold and the floor was covered in feces. The smell of ammonia was so extreme that two deputies went for medical observation due to exposure, according to the shelter. The ammonia level was recorded at 200ppm.

“There has to be some point along the way that people have to realize they can’t handle caring for this many dogs, and they need help,” said Maleah Stringer, the director of the shelter. “Sadly, too many don’t make that call and the dogs end up paying the price.”

The owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs and they are being treated at the shelter. Unfortunately, one of them had to be euthanized, because it was in such bad shape.

“We are hopeful the remaining 17 dogs are eventually healthy enough to be adopted,” said the shelter. “Right now, we’re looking at about $250 per dog just to get them basic veterinary care. The cost for those with medical issues is going to be even more.”