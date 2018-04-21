Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift’s NYC home, took nap

Posted 7:47 am, April 21, 2018, by

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Police say a stalker broke into Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap.

Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood.

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Alvarado was arrested at the same address on Feb. 13 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift was not home during Friday’s break-in.

The multiplatinum-selling recording artist has dealt with stalkers on both coasts.

Police said a Colorado man arrested April 14 outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift had a knife, a rope and ammunition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s