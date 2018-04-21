IMPD searching for man after park ranger’s squad car stolen Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are asking the public’s help after a park ranger’s squad car Saturday morning.

At around 9:15 a.m., police say a suspect was filmed on surveillance video smashing a marked patrol car belonging to an IMPD park ranger.

This reportedly happened at the VA Medical Center next to Eskenazi Hospital downtown.

The vehicle was later located by a ciztizen in the 1100 block of Berwick Ave.

Take a look at the two pictures of the suspect above. If you recognize him, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-242-8477.

