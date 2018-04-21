× Actor Verne Troyer from ‘Austin Powers’ dies at 49

Actor Verne Troyer has died at the age of 49.

A post Saturday on his Instagram account read, “It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.”

A cause of death is not known at this time, but the post concluded, “”Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer was best known for playing Mini-Me in the film franchise “Austin Powers.”