State GOP leaders set to outline priorities for upcoming special session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican Statehouse leaders are set to announce their plans for an upcoming special session in May.

House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long will detail on Friday morning the bills they expect to consider and transparency measures the plan to take during what is expected to be a one-day session.

A number of major bills died the final hours of this year’s regular legislative session, which descended into chaos as bickering Republicans failed to come to terms.

Tax legislation, a plan to put more money toward school safety and a bill that would have given Ball State University control over Muncie schools all died when lawmakers blew past their March deadline to adjourn. Gov. Eric Holcomb then called for the special session.