Remaining mild and dry through the weekend

It was another chilly morning across central Indiana with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Widespread frost is likely during the morning commute, but the winter-like temperatures will not stick around all day! Highs this afternoon will rise near the 60° mark for the Indianapolis area. High pressure will situate itself over the Midwest today which will keep skies mostly clear throughout the day.

The Indianapolis Indians will take on the Charlotte Knights tonight at Victory Field. The area will stay dry throughout the game this evening and temperatures are going to be mild at the beginning. However, you will still want to take a heavier jacket because the clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to quickly fall. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend, but cloud cover will increase each day. Skies will turn partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower 60s both days. Rain chances return on Tuesday with rain showers becoming more widespread next Wednesday.