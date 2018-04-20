× Indianapolis man facing child molestation allegations for second time in less than a year

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A man accused of molesting three children at a neighborhood pool party in Carmel last year faces new allegations.

Anthony Johnson, 51, appeared in court Thursday for a bond revocation hearing. While his bond was not revoked, a judge did increase it, according to court records.

Johnson’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t a flight risk because he has a full-time job and said he has sleep apnea that requires him to have a CPAP machine, a condition that would make jail time unfeasible.

In the state’s motion to have Johnson’s bond revoked, prosecutors said Johnson was a danger to the community and said he violated the terms of his release with a second arrest on child molestation charges.

Johnson was after being accused in a separate case. According to investigators, he’s accused of fondling an 8-year-old girl in March 2018.

According to court documents, the girl’s parents didn’t witness the encounter, but the 8-year-old girl told them about it. She said Johnson put his hands down her shirt and rubbed her chest.

The girl also said she’d been to Johnson’s house before and that “weird things would sometimes happen,” according to court documents.

In August 2017, Johnson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of criminal confinement. Police began investigating the case after receiving three reports that Johnson inappropriately touched three girls during a pool party.

Johnson’s trial in the August 2017 case is slated to begin on July 3, 2018.