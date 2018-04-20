Fishers police arrest student after alleged assault during Hamilton Southeastern track event

Posted 3:44 pm, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:49PM, April 20, 2018

FISHERS, Ind.—Fishers police arrested a 15-year-old after a physical altercation during an after-school track event at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

The assault happened on Thursday afternoon on the high school grounds. When officers arrived, they were directed to one of the students involved in the altercation. The second student was taken to the hospital by a family member for a medical evaluation.

Officers questioned the suspect, and that person was later arrested.

Police issued a summons arrest to the suspect, and that person was charged with a battery A misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story if more info becomes available.

