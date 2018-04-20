Bogdanovic leads Pacers in game 3 win over Cavs, 92-90

Posted 9:37 pm, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51PM, April 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have LeBron scratching his hairline in disbelief after beating the Cavs in game 3, 92-90.

Bojan Bogdanovic stepped up with the game of his life, draining 7 of 9 from downtown and limiting James to just 28. In game 2, LeBron had 46 of Cleveland’s 100 total points.

He ended up with 30 points to lead Indiana.

The Pacers look to take an impressive 3-1 series lead Sunday night at Bankers Life.

We think it’s safe to say Indiana has all of the momentum in the series, just take a look for yourself.

 

