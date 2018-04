× ‘You’re disgusting’: Trooper issues PSA after finding gallon jug of urine on US 31 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A very gross find on US 31 in Westfield prompted an Indiana State Police trooper to issue a public service announcement on Thursday.

Sgt. John Perrine first spotted a gallon jug of urine on the highway two days ago.

Not only is it disgusting, but he is also reminding everyone it’s illegal.