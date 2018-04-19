× Westfield police investigate double fatal crash

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield police are investigating a head-on crash that resulted in the deaths of two people Thursday morning.

That crash occurred near the intersection of State Road 32 and West 31st Street around 10 a.m.

The road is closed at this location for the next several hours while police investigate the crash.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the crash and what led up to it. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.