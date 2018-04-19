× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

NBA Playoffs: Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Pacers are bringing it back home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to take on Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for game 3 and 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Game 3 tips off on Friday at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Boone County Home and Business Expo

Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds

The Boone County Home and Business Expo is kicking off Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The expo features over 60 home and business vendors and fun events like kids day, a “Corkscrew and Brew” event, and celebrity appearances by Indiana’s very own Mina and Karen (also known as “Two Chicks and a Hammer”) from HGTV’s “Good Bones.” Admission is free!

Josh Kaufman performs with the ISO

Hilbert Circle Theatre

Speaking of local celebrities, Josh Kaufman will join the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra both Friday and Saturday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre as part of their Printing Partners Pop Series. Kaufman will perform Broadway blockbusters, smash soul hits, and some of his original songs. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

A Future United

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Be part of “The Greatest Spectacle in Hand Raising” Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “A Future United” invites you to stand on the famous yard of bricks and be part of thousands of supporters of all ages raising their hands in support of 100 years of the United Way’s service to central Indiana. They’ll even provide lunch and free parking. It’s free to participate, but you do need to register online.

Earth Day Indiana Festival

Military Park

Celebrate Earth Day at the 2018 Earth Day Indiana Festival this Saturday at Military Park. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you’ll enjoy local food vendors, kids’ activities, over 125 exhibitors, live music, and the Recycle Run 5k Run/Walk.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Celebration Plaza at White River State Park

Be part of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk this Sunday at Celebration Plaza at White River State Park. It’s the Best Buddies Organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the number one walk in the country for raising awareness and funds to support inclusion of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Check in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk kicks off 10:30 a.m.

