Notre Dame, Alabama announce series beginning in 2028

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Iconic football programs Alabama and Notre Dame will meet in a pair of season openers, starting in a decade.

The schools announced Thursday that they’ll open the 2028 season in South Bend and 2029 in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish have met seven times, including Alabama’s 42-14 win in the BCS championship game to end the 2012 season.

Notre Dame holds a 5-2 advantage in the head-to-head matchups.

As Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne says, “It doesn’t get much more tradition-rich than Alabama and Notre Dame when it comes to college football.”

The programs first met in the 1973 Sugar Bowl and faced off again two years later in the Orange Bowl. They had home-and-home series in 1976 and 1980 and again in the mid-1980s.