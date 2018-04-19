Michigan police ask for public’s help finding missing woman with Indiana ties

Crystal Louise Hawn

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – Police in Michigan are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman with ties to Indiana.

Crystal Louise Hawn, 27, was last seen in Big Rapids, Michigan on Saturday, April 7. She is five feet two inches, about 150 pounds, and she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has family in Indiana. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call police at 231-527-0005 or 231-796-4811.

